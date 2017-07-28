Mrs. Jimmie Ruth Carroll, 84, of Cleveland passed away July 27, 2017, at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Calvary Episcopal Church.

Celebration of Life Service will immediately following beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Calvary Episcopal Church with Rev. Sylvia Czarnetzky officiating. Interment will be in North Cleveland Cemetery.

Jimmie was born on July 22, 1933, to James and Ruth Weeks in Linn. For ten years, she worked in the local library as a children’s librarian. Jimmie enjoyed to read so the job was perfect for her. She loved to garden and work in the yard on days the weather was nice and to travel when possible.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James Weeks and Ruth Paxton Weeks; daughter, Sandra Carroll; and brothers, Charles Weeks and James Weeks.

Mrs. Carroll is survived by her daughters, Dawn Carroll Taylor (Abby) of Fairhope, AL; three grandchildren, Dallas A. Taylor (Kyla) of Owens Crossroads, AL, Abby Carroll Taylor (fiancé, Adrien Lively) of Cocoa, FL, and Paige Lipe of Cleveland; six great-grandchildren, Jaxon Layne Taylor of Owens Crossroads, AL, and Kelsey Lipe , Nikki Lipe, Seth Salley, Maddie Ruth Lipe, and Taylor Lipe all of Grenada, MS; sister, Betty Hewitt of Cleveland; and mother to her daughter Sandra’s grandchildren, Carolyn Lipe of Grenada.

In memory of Mrs. Jimmie Carroll, donations and memorials can be made to Calvary Episcopal Church.

To view and sign online guestbook, please visit rayfuneralhome.net.