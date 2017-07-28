Ruth Wright Short Easom of Cleveland, loving Mother, loyal wife and dedicated nurse, went to meet the Lord on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 29, 2017, from 10-11 a.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 29, 2017, at 11 a.m. in the Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Shaw Cemetery. Rev. Clarence Edwards will officiate the services.

Ruth was born on April 21, 1931, to Arthur and Edna Wright in Sunflower County. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, two brothers, one grandson and her husband, G.P. Short.

Most recently, Ruth resided in Lake Village, AR, with her husband, Grady Easom Sr., who also preceded her in death.

Ruth obtained her early education in Sunflower County schools. After the death of her first husband, she earned her Associates Degree in Nursing from Mississippi Delta Community College. She worked 12 years as a registered nurse at Bolivar County Hospital, retiring in 1990. Ruth was a member of First Baptist Church in Boyle.

Ruth is survived by her children, Ann Huckaby, Dennis Short (Sammye Ann), Jerry Short (Beverly), Nancy Ferretti, David Short (Monica); brothers W.C. Wright of Florence, AL, and John Wright of Ruleville; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

On Ruth's behalf, the family gratefully acknowledges the care provided by Dr. Don Blackwood and Family Medical Center as well as the caregivers who attended her.

In Ruth's memory, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice.

Online guest register may be viewed and signed at www.clevelandfuneralhome.net.