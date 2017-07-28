Ruby L. Scott Morris, 75, of Ruleville died July 21, 2017, at her home.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Church of Christ in Ruleville with Rev. Eugene Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Merry Grove Cemetery in Minter City.

Visitation will be from 1-6np.m. Friday, July 28, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville.

Survivors include sons Rickey Scott Sr. of Ruleville, Kenny E. Scott of Cleveland an Timmy E. Scott of Hattiesburg; daughter Lisa R. Barnes of Memphis; brother Johnny Scott Sr. of Minter City; 8 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

