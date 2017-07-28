Everett Walton, 69, of Drew died July 20, 2017, at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson.

Funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017, at New Zion Community Church in Drew with Elder Robert Nash officiating. Burial will follow in New Jerusalem Cemetery in Long Lake under the direction of Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church

Survivors include wife Vera Walton of Drew; daughters Delores Barber and Sally Lucas, both of Drew; sisters Bertha Mason of Memphis, Minnie Pearl Clayton of Jackson and Dorothy Jean Thomas of California; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

