Arthur Wendell Smith, 84, died July 24, 2017, at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Kosciusko.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Calvary Baptist Church in Renova with Rev. Johnnie E. Cummings officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include son Terrence Mack of Chicago; daughters Cassandra Smith, Jaquelyn Smith, Cathy Jo Smith Wadlington and Sheba Mack, all of Chicago; sisters Pauline Martin, Rosa Smith and Ruth Smith, all of Renova; and 5 grandchildren.

Online guestbook is at www.byasfuneralhomes.com.