Mr. James “Monkey” Seaton, 71, passed away Friday, July 28, 2017, at DeSoto Lake.

Family received friends Monday, July 31, 2017, from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at National Funeral Home Chapel, Clarksdale. Interment followed at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Clarksdale,

Mr. Seaton, a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict, was a retired tugboat captain with Midland Enterprises, Cincinnati, Ohio, after his retirement from the tug boat industry he became a commercial fisherman.

Mr. Seaton is survived by his daughters, Sherry Sparks of West Helena, AR, Jenny (Johnny) Taylor of Moon Lake, Donna (Lindsey) Neighbors of West Helena, AR, Lisa Seaton of West Helena, AR, Mary (Chris) Horton of Cleveland; his son Willie (Carol) Seaton of Cleveland; fifteen grandchildren and twenty-seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Jean Seaton; his parents William Baker and Inez Seaton; a grandson, Joshua Wade Smith; a great-grandson, Blake Austin Longwell; a great-granddaughter Maci Elizabeth Smith; and a brother Walter Earl Seaton.

The family requests that you consider memorial contributions to the Coahoma Humane Society.

