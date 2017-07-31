Funeral services for Mary Elise Bush Turner, 96, of Sunflower were at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Sunflower Baptist Church.

She passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Burial was in Indianola City Cemetery under the direction of Boone-Card Funeral Home, Indianola.

Mrs. Turner was born on January 31, 1921, to Albert Jasper Bush and Flonnie Arant Bush and married Gerald Elden Turner of Drew on December 24, 1943. They were active members of the Blaine Baptist Church and the Sunflower Baptist Church.

Mrs. Turner was a Master Teacher in the Sunflower County Public school system for 39 years and worked closely with the Mississippi State University Education Department in organizing the first Kindergarten class in Sunflower County at Ruleville Elementary, Ruleville. She also taught at Indianola Academy. She was a member of Sunflower Baptist Church, WMU, Delta Kappa Gamma, Sunflower County Homemakers and was a 4-H Club sponsor.

She is survived by four children; daughter Donna Turner Britt, (John) of Indianola; son Gerald Elden Turner Jr, (Wanda) of Richmond, VA; Tammy Turner Naron, (Duane) of Houston, TX; Rev. Robert Bush Turner, (Becky) of Merigold and son-in-law Thomas Hitchcock of Greenville.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Gerald Elden Turner and daughter Tarlei Turner Hitchcock.

Mrs. Turner was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 3 great, great-grandchildren.

There was a visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Rev. Elbert McKnight officiated the services.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Sunflower Baptist Church, P.O. Box 175, Sunflower, MS 38778.