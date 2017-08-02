Mr. Jeff Donovan “Don” Berry, 76, of Dunn passed away Sunday, July 30, 2017, at Betsy Johnson Hospital.

He is preceded in death by his parents H.B. “Buster” and Mamie Lee Berry.

Don grew up in Ruleville, where he played the coronet in the high school marching band. He then attended junior college in Moorhead. In 1960 he enlisted in the Air Force where he completed his tour in Korea. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to his roots in Cleveland and completed his degree from Delta State University. Upon graduation he accepted a position at MCAS Cherry Point, NC, as a Navy Supply auditor.

In 1979 he married Diane Lambright and continued to live and raise his family in Havelock until he transferred to the Environmental Protection Agency in Research Triangle Park.

After retirement he and Diane settled in Dunn, NC. Don's love of music continued throughout his life, playing in the Air Force band and as song leader in his church. He would often delight people by breaking out in song to suit the occasion.

The family will receive visitors to celebrate Don's life, at the Glen Eagles Clubhouse, 100 Glen Eagles Ave, Dunn, on Saturday, August 5, 2017, from 3-4 p.m.

Don is survived by his wife Diane Lambright Berry of Dunn; son, Jeff Berry II and wife Jody of Cary; daughters Nicolle Stewart and husband Graeme of Chapel Hill, Michelle Berry of Holly Springs, Bridgette Bosmans and husband Derek of Havelock; grandchildren Cameron and Justin Stewart, Kaitlin Chesney, Lucille and Levi Berry, and Ava Mans; great-grandchild Emaleigh Lassiter; sister Hilda “Sissy” Walters and husband Terry of Lincoln, IL; and niece Jennifer Walters-Dragoo of Lincoln, IL.

Arrangements are by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home of Dunn.