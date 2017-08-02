Tonya Michonne Carter, 47, of Greenville, formerly of Shaw, passed away July 28, 2017, at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. with a family hour from 5-6 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2017, at Mt. Arria M.B. Church in Indianola with Rev. David Rawls Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery in Shaw.

Tonya was born December 21, 1969, in Shaw. She became a certified educator for Mississippi and taught for twenty-three years — one year in Benoit School District, twenty years in Greenville, and two years in Sunflower Consolidated School District.

Tonya was preceded in death by her mother Ruthie Jean Davis-Carter; and grandparents Robert (Rosie) David, C.W. (Willye Rose) Jackson and Mack (Lela) Carter.

She is survived by her parents Clarence and Earlene Jackson-Davis of Shaw and David (Jacquelyn) Carter of Savannah, GA; brothers David Carter (Shelia) Ware of Fontana, CA, Larritus Jackson of Gangghou, China, Todd Davis of Washington, D.C. and Tarus (Adero) Carter of Atlanta, GA; sisters Juliauna Jackson-Lewis of Memphis, TN, Kedra Carter of Horn Lake, Daffery (Reginald) Carter of Cordova, TN, and Da Ronalda (Mark) Callier of St. Louis, MO; 11 nephews; two nieces; 11 aunts; and 10 uncles.

