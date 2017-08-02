David Scott “Scottie” Morgan, 62, of Searcy, AR, formerly of Cleveland, passed from this life August 1, 2017, at his residence following a lengthy illness.

He was born February 7, 1955, in Cleveland to the late Ralph Lee and Nell Brown Morgan. Scottie graduated from Cleveland High School in 1972, going on to continue his education at Delta State University where he pledged as Kappa Alpha serving as his chapter’s president in 1975-76. He loved to hunt, fish, take trips to Tunica but most of all spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Chris Roberson; brother-in-laws, Donald McMurry and Robbie Whitt.

He married Vickie Roberson Morgan March 25, 1988, in Las Vegas, NV; she survives.

He is also survived by three grandsons Chandler, Tyllor, and Chaz Roberson, all of Searcy; two sisters Patty McMurry of Boyle and Vicki Brooke of Cleveland; nephews Ryan McMurry of Boyle and Tyler McMurry of Memphis, TN; nieces Lindsay Brooke of Olive Branch and Austin Brooke of Cleveland; and one great-nephew Morgan Scott McMurry of Boyle; as well as a host of great friends and relatives. Scottie was greatly loved and will be truly missed by all.

Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2017, at Searcy Faith Assembly of God under the care of Sullivan Funeral Care of Kensett.

Condolences: www.SullivanFuneralCare.com