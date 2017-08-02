Oscar L. Griffin, 53, of Shelby died Saturday, July 29, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2017, at Macedonia M.B. Church in Shelby with Rev. James Jones officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2017, at W.S. Brandon Mortuary and beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.

He is survived by his wife Eunice Griffin of Cleveland; children Marquita Bradley, Venus Bradley, and Christopher Bradley, all of Cleveland, Ashley, Marynique and Andre Williams, all of Shelby, and Roderius Phillips of Shaw; nine sisters, five brothers, 5 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.