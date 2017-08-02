Betty J. Hunter, 72, died July 24, 2017, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2017, at Greater New Kingdom M.B. Church with Pastor Randolf Seals Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Popular Grove Memorial Gardens in Linn.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2017, at Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include daughters Virginia Hunter, Julia Freeman, Katishma Hunter, all of Cleveland; sons Norris Hunter Jr., Freddie Lee Hunter, both of Cleveland; brother Frank Edwards of Boyle; 21 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.