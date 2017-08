Lakarius Thomas, 31, died July 20, 2017, in New York City.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. August 5, 2017, at Peter’s Rock M.B. Church with Pastor Willie Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Peter’s Rock Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2017, at Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include his parents James Mitchell and Cindy Cummings; sister Teneshia Tyler of Cleveland; and Danyell Bruins of Memphis, TN.