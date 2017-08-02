Velena M. “Mazzie” Jackson, 69, of Memphis, TN, formerly of Mound Bayou, died Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2017, at First Baptist Church in Mound Bayou with Rev. Jeffery Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Bayou Memorial Gardens No. 2.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2017, at T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivor include sons Kenneth Hamlin of Mound Bayou and Frank Hamlin II of Atlanta, GA; daughter Felicia Holt of Memphis, TN; sister Viola Powell of Shelby; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

