Diane Beck, 61, of Houston, TX, formerly of Ruleville, died July 25, 2017, at North Cypress Medical Center in Houston, TX.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2017, at William Chapel Church in Ruleville with Rev. Louis Keaton officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Galilee Cemetery in Ruleville.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville and beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Survivors include daughter Stacy Hollis in Houston, TX; brother Mack Robinson of Memphis, TN; and 2 grandchildren.
