Diane Beck, 61, of Houston, TX, formerly of Ruleville, died , 2017, at North Cypress Medical Center in Houston, TX.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. , 2017, at William Chapel Church in Ruleville with Rev. Louis Keaton officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Galilee Cemetery in Ruleville.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. , 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville and beginning at 10 a.m. at the church.

Survivors include daughter Stacy Hollis in Houston, TX; brother Mack Robinson of Memphis, TN; and 2 grandchildren.