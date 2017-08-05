Ethel Johnson, 82, of Rosedale died , 2017, at North Sunflower Medical Center in Ruleville.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. , 2017, at Riverside United Baptist Church in Rosedale with Rev. Spencer Gunn. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Rosedale.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. , 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Survivors include sons Joseph and Kenyun Johnson of Rosedale, Christopher Johnson of Lake Village, AR, an George King; daughters Louise Johnson of Beulah, Jacqueline Johnson, Renae Webster of Midnight and Lucille Smith of Rosedale; brother Miles Diggs of Greenville; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.