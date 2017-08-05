Archie Mae White, 74, died , 2017, at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. , 2017, at Lincoln Garden Church of Christ in Cleveland with Bro. T. Moton officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Galilee Cemetery in Ruleville.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. , 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland with family hour from 5-6 p.m.

Survivors include JD and Anthony White of Cleveland; daughters Diane White of Cleveland, Tina Clayton, Belinda White, Ida Mae Townes, Jennifer White and Eileen White, all of Cleveland, and William Ann Brown of Merigold; 19 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.