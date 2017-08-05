Archie Mae White, 74
Archie Mae White, 74, died July 28, 2017, at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 6, 2017, at Lincoln Garden Church of Christ in Cleveland with Bro. T. Moton officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Galilee Cemetery in Ruleville.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland with family hour from 5-6 p.m.
Survivors include JD and Anthony White of Cleveland; daughters Diane White of Cleveland, Tina Clayton, Belinda White, Ida Mae Townes, Jennifer White and Eileen White, all of Cleveland, and William Ann Brown of Merigold; 19 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
