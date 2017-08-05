Betty Jean Hunter, 72
Betty Jean Hunter, 72, died July 24, 2017, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2017, at Greater New Kingdom M.B. Church with Pastor Randolf Seals Jr. Burial will be in Popular Grove Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2017, at Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland.
Survivors include daughters Virginia Hunter, Julia Freeman and Kotisham Hunter, all of Cleveland; sons Norris Hunter Jr. and Freddie Hunter, both of Cleveland, and John Earl Hunter of Rochester, NY; brother Frank Edwards of Boyle; 21 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.