Betty Jean Hunter, 72, died , 2017, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. , 2017, at Greater New Kingdom M.B. Church with Pastor Randolf Seals Jr. Burial will be in Popular Grove Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. , 2017, at Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include daughters Virginia Hunter, Julia Freeman and Kotisham Hunter, all of Cleveland; sons Norris Hunter Jr. and Freddie Hunter, both of Cleveland, and John Earl Hunter of Rochester, NY; brother Frank Edwards of Boyle; 21 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.