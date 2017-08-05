Services for Donald Ray Counts Sr. will be held , 2017, at 2 p.m. at Wilson & Knight Funeral Home in Greenwood.

Mr. Counts Sr., 74, died on , 2017, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.

He was born on , 1943, to the late Curtis and Erma Edwards Counts in Leflore County and resided in the Schlater area all of his life. Mr. Counts was a retired farmer and a member of the Schlater Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Banks Counts; brother Elmer Counts; and a sister Dorothy Baker.

He is survived by his son Donald Ray (Susan) Counts Jr. of Coila; two daughters Tennille (Patrick) Elmore of Greenwood and Rhonda (Mark) Starnes of Ruleville; sister Bernice Smith of Cleveland; brother Curtis Counts of Schlater; and nine grandchildren, Daniel Counts, Braden Counts, Jessica Counts Gregg, Bryce Elmore, Dalton Elmore, Aiden Elmore, Austin Starnes, Adyson Starnes and Gracie Starnes.

Visitation will be held on , 2017, from 5-7 p.m. at Wilson & Knight Funeral Home in Greenwood. Rev. Rob Banks will officiate the services.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Counts, Austin Starnes, Bryce Elmore, Dalton Elmore, Ronnie Counts and Thomas Counts.

The family extends a special thanks to the staff of Golden Age Nursing Home, especially Martha Davis and Matthew Blackmon for the great care he received.