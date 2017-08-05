Sharon Sultan Baessler of Knoxville, formerly of Brandon, passed away peacefully on , 2017, at home surrounded by her family. She was 69.

Sharon was born on , 1947, in Cleveland to Henry Edward and Helen Sultan. She attended Delta State University in Cleveland and had a lengthy career in medical office and clinic management. Sharon was an avid gardener and particularly loved growing orchids. She was a long-time supporter of the American Humane Society.?

Sharon is survived by her son, Wesley Baessler and granddaughter, Emily Baessler of Knoxville; sister Gerry Sultan of Collierville, TN; brother Ed Sultan of Denver, CO; and aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 4:30-5 p.m. on , 2017, at Click Funeral Home and Cremations – Middlebrook Chapel, 9020 Middlebrook Pike in Knoxville.

The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 5 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will immediately follow at Pleasant Forest Cemetery.

The family extends warmest gratitude to Katrina Kepf of the Knoxville ALS Association and also to Sharon’s caretakers during her illness Natosha Teague, Christie Wilson, Cassandra Hale, Latisha Shook, and Johnnie Lee.

