Doris Jean Campbell Logan

Wednesday, November 1, 1937, was not a very eventful day worldwide; however to Luther and Alberta Campbell of Oxford, Mississippi, this was one of the most historic, wonderful and celebratory days of their lives. Their first child, a baby girl whom they named Doris Jean, was born. She esteemed the position as the first born, and became the self-proclaimed “president” of her family and dutifully served as the Commander in Chief of her family and on family matters.

A well-known quote states, “After you have done all that you can, then the Lord will handle the rest.” On July 12, 2017, Doris was admitted to Oxford Baptist Memorial Hospital’s ICU where she would spend the next 23 days. When her team of doctors, nurses and other specialists had done all that they possibly could, God whispered, “Doris, it’s time for me to handle the rest.” On Thursday, August 4, 2017, around 1 p. m., God handled His business. He sent down His Heavenly angel to deliver Doris into His arms. She simply closed her eyes in blessed peace and tranquility amid family and friends.

God plans everything perfectly. Shari Addison says, “He Does All Things Well Concerning Me.” In God’s perfect plan, doing all things well, as He does, He planned that Doris would leave her earthly home on the same day as her daddy, who left his earthly home on August 4, 1995.

Doris received her grade school education in the public schools in Lafayette County. In 1958, she graduated from Oxford Training School (changed to Central High School in 1963 because it was not a training school). During this time she captured the heart of Judge Lee Logan of Abbeville; and, on January 24, 1959, they were united in holy matrimony. They were blessed with four children: Carolyn Annette, Bobby Glenn, Julius Byron and Denise Rochelle.

Doris’ life of Christian service began early on. As a small child she joined St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Oxford under the leadership of Rev. Myles. Following her marriage, she joined with Judge Lee at the Providence United Methodist Church in Abbeville where she has remained for the duration. Doris was appointed as chairman of the Communion Committee, where she served dutifully, with joy, a whole heart and a free mind. She loved working with this committee and took pride in the work that they did.

Also, she was a member of the United Methodist Women.

Doris is now resting in peace with her parents, Luther and Alberta Campbell; brother, James Ray; sister, Robessie; beloved, endearing aunt, Elnora Young and son-in-law, Melvin Joe Reed (“Hobo”).

Doris leaves to rejoice at her having passed this way: her devoted husband, Judge Lee; two sons, Bobby Glenn Logan (Daphne) of Memphis, TN, and Julius Byron Logan (Tracy) of Oklahoma City, OK; three daughters, Carolyn L. Reed of Mound Bayou, MS, Denise Moore of Memphis, TN and Brenda Luckett of Clarksdale, MS; two brothers, Ben Campbell (Estella) of Memphis, TN and L. C. Campbell (Jeannie) of Chicago; one sister, DeVoyce C. Morris (Rogers) of Mound Bayou, MS; granddaughters, NaKisha Vaxter, Candance Bibbs, Christi Scott, Alexandria Logan, Andrea Logan and Edna Luckett; grandsons, Julius Logan, Marquinton Moore; great-grand sons, Clinton Warren, Konner Vaxter, Kingston Calloway, Kelvin McMullen Jr., Judah Gipson; goddaughter, Jakira Griffin; uncle and aunt Raymond and Ruby Logan; grand dog, Nana Reed; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, church family members and friends.

Funeral services are set for Saturday, August 12, 2017, at 11 a.m., at the Tallahatchie Oxford Missionary Baptist Association building, 20 Highway 334, Oxford, MS.

L. Hodges Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.