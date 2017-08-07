Mary Katherine O’Neal Cox, 90, of Mountain Home, AR, passed away on August 2, 2017, at her home.

She was born on September 1, 1928, to Eldridge Scott and Susie Mae Golding O’Neal.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Travis Cox; her parents, Eldridge and Susie Mae O’Neal; a brother, Ellis Scott O’Neal; and a sister, Shirley O’Neal Mitchell.

She is survived by her daughter, Jane Cox (James Tim) Jones of Mountain Home, AR, and a double first cousin, Nig O’Neal of Eupora and his daughters, Natalie DeLoach, Marsha Quillen, and Deb Colvin; the sister of James Tim Jones, Cindy Harper Palmertree, and her son, Dylan Harper of Burlington, KY.

Visitation will be at Wise Reed Funeral Home, Saturday, August 5, 2017, from 10-11 a.m.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at Wise Reed Chapel. Officiating will be Bro. Willie Weddle.

Pallbearers are Talmadge Golding, Joe Woods, Randolph Smith, Greg Mitchell, Tommy Golding, Joseph Salley, and Dr. Ellis Hilton O’Neal.

Wise Reed Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Edgeworth Cemetery, Mrs. Lucille Salley, 375 Cummings Road, Eupora, Mississippi 39744.