Patricia “Pattie” Brock Edwards, 64, of Asheboro died Friday, August 4, 2017, at her home.

Mrs. Edwards was a native of Omaha, NE, and a retired nurse. She enjoyed reading, gardening, needlepoint and making floral arrangements. Mrs. Edwards was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She had a wonderful personality, was an excellent listener and was very caring and supportive of her friends and family. Mrs. Edwards was preceded in death by her parents, Roy E. and Bonnie H. Brock.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Edwards; daughter, Pamela Osburn and husband Michael of Asheboro; son, Charles "Bo" Edwards of Asheboro; grandchildren, Ashley Kline and husband Jacob of Manassas, VA, Nichole "Nikki" Osburn of Fort Collins, CO, Taylor Edwards of Fort Collins, CO, Kyle Osburn and fiancé Holly Austin of Livermore, CO, Megan Edwards of Fort Collins, CO; great grandchild, Jadyn Mraz; sister, Amma "Peaches" Carroll and husband Darren of Cleveland, MS; brothers, Eddie Brock of Cleveland, MS, Matt Brock of Cleveland, MS.

No services are planned at this time.

