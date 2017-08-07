Janet L. Branch, 44, of Cleveland passed away August 4, 2017, at the University Medical Center in Jackson.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Monday August 7, 2017, at Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Smithdale, under the direction of Hartman~Jones Funeral Home in McComb, the Rev. Will Wilkinson is officiating.

A visitation and memorial service will be held on Wednesday August 9, 2017, from 10 a.m. until services at 11a.m. at Merigold United Methodist Church in Cleveland.

Ms. Branch was born on April 2, 1973, in Cleveland, to Dr. Frank and Dixie Branch.

She graduated from Cleveland High School in 1991 and received her bachelor's degree from Mississippi State in 1995. She was the owner of The Frame Shoppe in Cleveland for 17 years and a member of the Merigold United Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her brother Ben Branch.

Janet is survived by her parents Dr. Frank and Dixie Branch.

