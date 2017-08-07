Deldrick Miggins, 47, of Southaven, formerly of Cleveland, died Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at Regional Medical Center in Memphis, TN.

Funeral service will be at noon Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at United Missionary Baptist Church in Cleveland with Rev. Eddie Williams Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Delta Heights Memorial Gardens in Cleveland.

Visitation will be Monday, August 7, 2017, from 2-4 p.m. at W.S. Brandon Mortuary and beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Survivors include wife Jacqueline Miggins of Southaven; mother Mary Miggins; father Rev. Eddie Williams Sr. of Cleveland; daughters Kerry Robinson, Joshalyn Miggins and Ahley Slaughter; sister LaSonya Eskridge and Remetra Dixon of Houston, TX; brothers Ferrish Williams of Starkville and Eddie Williams Jr. of Katy, TX; a niece, aunts, uncles and cousins.