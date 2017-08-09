Funeral services for D. Curtis Askew, D.D., 95, of Duck Hill was at noon Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at Duck Hill Baptist Church in Duck Hill, with burial following in Duck Hill Cemetery. Rev. Tim Buchanan and Rev. Cole Pratt will officiated.

Visitation was at the church Tuesday from 9 a.m. until service time.

Dr. Askew, a retired missionary and pastor, died at his residence Sunday, August 6, 2017. He was born in Sardis on December 27, 1921, to John Jasper and Mollie Mothershed Askew. He earned a Master of Theology degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and a Doctor of Divinity from Mississippi College. Dr. Askew was the first American missionary to Hiroshima after the atomic bomb was dropped there. He started six churches in Japan and two in the Mississippi Delta — Bethany Baptist Church in Drew and Waxhaw Baptist Church in Bolivar County). All eight churches are still active and thriving.

Dr. Askew was an avid golfer, with six holes-in-one and a devoted St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was a member of Duck Hill Baptist Church.

Dr. Askew is survived by his wife of 7 years, Jewel Askew of Duck Hill; daughter, Melinda Walsh of Albuquerque, NM; son, Ken Askew of San Francisco, CA; six grandsons, Trenor Askew, Gerald Askew, Kendrick Askew, Cameron Askew, Austen Walsh, and Lee Walsh; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife of 65 years, Mary Lee Trenor Askew; and a son, Jerry Askew.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hawaii Baptist Academy, Office of Institutional Advancement, 420 Wyllie Street, Honolulu, HI 96817 (www.hba.net).

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.