Linda B. Gilbert, 55, of Cleveland passed away on Tuesday August 8, 2017, at her home.

Visitation will be held Wednesday August 9, 2017, from 5-7 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held Thursday August 10, 2017, at 2 p.m. in the Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be follow in the North Cleveland Cemetery. Rev. Crocket Kennedy will officiate the services.

Linda was born on March 15, 1962, to David and Marie (Gilbert) Brown in Hushpuckena. She attended school in Tioga, LA. Linda married Alton E Gilbert Jr. on November 25, 1978. She was a homemaker and loved cooking and tending to flowers. Linda loved her family. She attended Pace Pentecostal Church.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents David and Marie Brown; and two brothers Jerry and Jimbo Brown.

Linda is survived by her husband of 38 years, Alton Gilbert Jr. of Cleveland; daughters Brenda Gilbert of Cleveland and Linda (Rob) Block of Tulsa, OK; sons Alton (Sharon) Gilbert III of Tulsa, OK, and Ed (Ashley) Gilbert of Cleveland; brothers David Brown of Cleveland and Tommy Brown of Alexandria, LA; sisters Diane Coleman of Cleveland and Maxine Baillio of Baker, LA; brother Jackie Brown of Cleveland; sister Katherine Simpson of Alexandria, LA; brother Leroy Brown of Cleveland; 8 grandchildren Nathan Jones, Daylon Block, Jake Block, Alisa Clare Brinkley, Anna Grace Brinkley, Dalton Gilbert, Brooklyn Grisham and Rivers Grisham.

Pallbearers will be Ed Gilbert, Alton Gilbert III, Daniel Staples, John Gilbert Jr., David Gilbert and John Gilbert Sr.

