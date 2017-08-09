Dr. Mistie Dawn Barnes, resident of Cleveland, a Professor at Delta State University and former resident of Tippah County, passed away Friday, August 4, 2017, at the Merit Health River Oaks Hospital in Flowood.

Funeral Services honoring the well-lived productive life of Dr. Barnes will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 10, 2017, in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with her uncles, Dr. James Decanter and Reverend Jack Decanter officiating. Burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley.

Born June 25, 1976, in Booneville, she was the daughter of Louise Decanter Barnes and the late Thomas A. Barnes. Dr. Barnes was a 1994 graduate of Ripley High School and continued her education at The University of Mississippi where she accepted a music scholarship. She received a BA Degree in English, a BA Degree in Special Education and her Masters Degree all from The University of Mississippi. Dr. Barnes received her Ph.D. from Argosy University in Sarasota, FL.

Dr. Barnes was a member of Grace Point Church in New Albany where her family had worshiped for many years. Mistie enjoyed the friendships of many and had a great love for her home state of Mississippi. She was a devoted Ole Miss Rebel fan and was an active member of the University Alumni Association. She touched the lives of many with her numerous contributions to worthwhile organizations that benefited many children, students and those less fortunate. Mistie served as a volunteer at Rape Crisis Centers, in court cases and for the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

She possessed a great love for children and served as a Mental Health Therapist in numerous areas that included Timber Hills Mental Health in Tippah County. Her passion was helping others, regardless of their circumstances or background. She served as a seminar coordinator for mental health groups and was the author of numerous books concerning the care of those mentally challenged.

Her passion for education never ended and included teaching on-line courses at the University of Phoenix. She had a great love for animals of all descriptions and enjoyed numerous cruises and travel.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 8, 2017, at The Ripley Funeral Home.

In addition to her mother, Dr. Barnes leaves her brothers, Tommy Barnes of Ripley and Ricky Barnes (Angelia) of New Albany, her nieces Ericka and Beth Barnes and her nephews Wes And Titus Barnes.

She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Reverend Albert and Opehlia Decanter of New Albany and Homer and Minnie Barnes of Ripley.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and Tippah County Project Paws, 9950 Hwy 15 South, Ripley, MS 38663.

Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Barnes family at Ripley Funeral Home | Ripley MS funeral home and cremation