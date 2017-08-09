Jimmy Earl Armstrong, 65, of Rome died Friday, August 4, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 12, 2027, at Christian Union Church in Drew with Rev. Donnie Roebuck officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery in Rome.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville.

Survivors include sons Kahrie Walker of Ruleville, Camino Harris and Derrick Calvin, both of Drew, and Quinntarius Carey of Rome; daughters Nakita Harris of Ruleville and Tarmesha Calvin of Rome; and sisters Dorothy J. Moss and Dorothy C. Rash, both of Columbia, and Jessie Mae Hinds of Drew