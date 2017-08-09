Janice D. Farmer Lewis, 47, of Cleveland died Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2017, at United Baptist Church in Cleveland with Rev. Leroy Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Delta Heights Cemetery in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland and an hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.

Survivors include father Jimmie Farmer of Cleveland; mother Emma Farmer of Cleveland; husband Robert Lewis of Cleveland; son Quontavius Farmer of Cleveland; daughter Makala Lewis of Cleveland; brothers Christopher Farmer of Southaven and Terrance Holloworth of Cleveland; sister Patrina Famer Wade of Southaven; and one grandchild.