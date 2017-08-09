Elnora Stevenson, 67, of Ruleville died Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at Merit Health Hospital in Clarksdale.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2017, at St. Luke COGIC in Moorhead with Pastor Ezra Howard officiating. Burial will be in Pine Ridge Cemetery in Moorhead.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.

Survivors include son John W. Stevenson Jr. of Moorhead; daughters Audrey J. Stevenson of Ruleville, Shirley L. Stevenson of Doddsville and Linda F. Stevenson of Drew; brothers Willie Boone of Nashville and Wilbur Boone of Sidon; and sisters Alice and Dorothy Boone of Shelby, Regina Gardner of Shelby, Laverne Thompson of Greenwood and Luetha Hoyt of Sacramento, CA.