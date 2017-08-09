Maurice Jones, 67, died Friday, August 4, 2017, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 12, 2017, at Lincoln Garden Church of Christ in Cleveland. Burial will follow in Westlawn Cemetery in Cleveland.

Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include sons Terrence Jones of Cleveland and Kenyard Jones of Memphis; daughters LeShonda Watts and Latisha Russell of Greenville, Veronica Jones of Memphis, Shakeela Hunter of Ft. Worth TX; sister Thelma Wilson of Cleveland; 17 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.