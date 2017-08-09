John Henry Booker, 76, died Monday, July 31, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2017, at the Greater New Kingdom M.B. Church with Pastor Randolph ╥Rudy╙ Seals Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2017, at Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include his wife Gloria; son John Henry Booker Jr. of Queens Village, NY; daughters Cynthia Diggs of Joliet, IL, Clover Pruitt of Bloomington, IA, Patricia Booker of Decatur, GA, Irene Booker of New York, NY, Ollie Booker of Drew, Elnora Williams of Honolulu, HI, Darlene Booker of Tucker, GA, Angela Enise Jordan of Autryville, NC, and Gelemel Pruitt of Riverdale, IL; sisters Ella Booker and Diana Phillips, both of Drew, Barbara Jean Key of Greenwood and Dicey Powell of Norfolk, VA; a brother Willie M.C. Booker of Portland, OR; and 22 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and other family members and friends.