Mrs. Jacquelyn Bell, 60, of Dallas, TX, formerly of Greenville, died Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at The Medical City in Dallas.

Funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2017, at Victory Temple Baptist Church in Greenville with Rev. Eddie Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Helm Cemetery in Helm.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2017, at Redmon Funeral Home Chapel in Greenville.