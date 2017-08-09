Alberta McCoy, 53, of Fredericksburg, VA, formerly of Beulah, died Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, VA.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2017, at Riverside United Baptist Church in Rosedale with Elder Rufus McCoy officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery in Beulah, under the direction of T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2107, at Redmon Funeral Home in Rosedale.

Survivors include sisters Jacqueline McCoy of Colorado Springs, CO, and Tammie McCoy of Fredericksburg, VA; and a host of uncles, aunts, other relatives and friends.

