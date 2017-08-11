Mrs. Nell Shurden Jackson, 81, of Drew passed away on August 10, 2017, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2017, at Drew Cemetery with Rev. Glenn Seefeld officiating.

Nell was born on April 29, 1936, to R.L. Shurden and Viola Jones Shurden in Drew. She graduated from Drew High School and was Miss Drew High and a majorette. On June 6, 1954, she married her beloved husband, Charles William Jackson in Tutwiler. Nell was an avid reader, accomplished seamstress, and a Bridge aficionado. As a member of the Drew United Methodist Church, she served as a Sunday School teacher for over 50 years. She enjoyed working at Delta Rice and will be remembered for her hard work ethic as well as her unconditional love and dedication for her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Charles W. Jackson; parents, R.L. Shurden and Viola Jones Shurden; and brother, Andrew Walton Shurden.

Nell is survived by her son, Bill Jackson of Drew; daughters, Angela Thompson (Pat) of Slidell, LA, and Regina Gammill (Jimmy) of Indianola; grandchildren, Anna Rochell Thompson of Madisonville, LA, Laura McDonald Thomas of Conway, AR, Ian Patrick Thompson of Madisonville, LA, Clara Diane Thompson of Slidell, LA, and Callie Claire Gammill of Indianola; great grandchildren, Collin McDonald and Darby Wren Thomas of Conway, AR; and siblings, Diane Strehle of Drew, Reggie Shurden of Drew, and Deborah Norman (Ricky) of Madison.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

