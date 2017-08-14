Celeste Carpenter Sullivan, 97, passed away August 11, 2017.

Graveside Services will be Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at 1 p.m. in Oakwood Cemetery in Winona, officiated by Rev. Jack DeMoney and under the direction of Ray Funeral Home.

“Tiny” was a homemaker and very dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She was born on November 26, 1919, in Belzoni to Celeste Brian Carpenter and H.A. Carpenter. The Sullivan family lived in Cleveland for sixty years and were members of the First United Methodist Church. She moved to Sunnybrook Retirement Home in Madison in 2006.

She is preceded in death by her husband Fred P. Sullivan Sr.; daughter Celeste Sullivan Barron; parents Celeste Brian Carpenter and H.A. Carpenter; three sisters Anice Powell, Alma Abdo and Mary Ella Greenway; and brother Aubrey Carpenter.

Survivors are daughter Jacquelyn Thornell of Jackson; son Pat Sullivan (Amanda) of Ridgeland; brother Will D. Carpenter (Hellen) of Chesterfield, MO; grandchildren Kelly Langford (David) of Lena, Ellen Turner (Mark) of Dallas, TX, Amy Knighton (Charlie) of Jackson, Allison Fracchia (Jeff) of Jackson, Maureen Grondin (Greg) of Brandon, Mandy Anderson (Kevin) of Madison, Kathleen Engels (Nate) of Dallas, TX, and Patrick Sullivan (Elizabeth) of Madison; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

To view and sign the online guestbook, go to www.rayfuneralhome.net