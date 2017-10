Izir McGee, 76, of Cleveland died Wednesday, September 27, 2017, a Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

Funeral service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 4, 2017, New Kingdom M.B. Church in Cleveland with Rev. Randolph Seals Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Delta Heights Memorial Gardens in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, October 3, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland an hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church.

He is survived by his wife Tommie S. McGee of Cleveland; daughter Gwendolyn L. McGee of Houston; and sister Viola Foster of Cleveland.