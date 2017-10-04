Dr. Alma Ruth Corley, retired assistant professor of speech from the University of Central Arkansas and widow of Lamar Corley, passed away at the North Mississippi Hospital in Oxford.

She was 83.

Among work accomplishments during her life, Dr. Corley spent over 20 years in various communication, banking and college positions. She worked for the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and was director of PR for a large hotel in Atlanta, GA, for several years. She held a number of college degrees, the last being her Ph.D. in Communications, earned from the University of Southern Mississippi. Dr. Corley was proficient in English, rusty in French as she put it.

After her retirement, Dr. Corley moved to Oxford to be closer to family. She enjoyed volunteering, reading, playing the piano and the general atmosphere of a “college town.” She loved going out to eat with family and reliving “days on the Attala County Farm” for her nieces and nephew.

Dr. Corley is preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Corley, her parents, Herbert and Molly Oliver, 2 sisters, Lola Alexander and Eva Ingram, and l brother, Wiley Oliver.

Her remaining brother is Wayne Oliver (Juanita) of Kosciusko.

She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews to celebrate her memory.