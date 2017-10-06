Oscar Doty Mullins, 70, of Boyle passed away on October 4, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, October 6, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home in Cleveland.

A Celebration of Life Service will begin 2 p.m. Saturday, October 7, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home with Dr. Roy Tidwell officiating. Interment will be in New Cleveland Cemetery.

Oscar was born on September 15, 1947, to Isordor and Lucille Mullins in Cleveland. On September 12, 1969, he married Judy Franklin in Indianola. Oscar worked for Atmos Entergy in Cleveland for 47 years before retiring. He enjoyed working on hands-on projects such as making cabinets or building his own house. Oscar found joy in spending time doing yard work and gardening. He would often stay outside all day unless there was an Ole Miss Football game on. Throughout his life he won many awards for dedicating his time and helping others.

He is preceded in death by his parents Isordor and Lucille Mullins; and his brother, Ronnie Mullins.

Oscar is survived by his beloved wife Judy Mullins of Boyle; daughter Kim Lassett (Mike) of Leland; son Justin Mullins of Boyle; and grandchildren Lori Beth Lassett and Karmen Elise Lassett of Leland.

Pallbearers will be Reggie Small, Eric Mims, Josh Mims, Mike Lassett, Mark Potter and Chris Mims.

In memory of Mr. Mullins, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, or the National Cancer Institute.

