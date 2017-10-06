Helen Fulgham Johnson, 76, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2017, in Cleveland.

There will be a visitation on Sunday, October 8, 2017, from 2-4 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home in Cleveland and a second visitation on Monday, October 9, 2017, from 1-2 p.m. at Double Springs Baptist Church in Maben.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 9, 2017,at Double Springs Baptist Church with burial following in the Clear Springs Primitive Baptist Cemetery in Maben.

Brother Brad Beckwith and Brother Milton Burd, both of First Baptist Church, Cleveland, will be officiating.

Helen spent most of her life as a bookkeeper in the Starkville and Vicksburg areas. She worked as a news clerk in both Vicksburg and Cleveland. For many of her final years, she served the Cleveland community as a caregiver. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Cleveland.

She is preceded in death by her parents Joe Elmer Fulgham and Lillie Leona Mullen Fulgham; sisters Lavenia Moore and Opal Craft; brother-in-law William Craft; sister-in-law Roxie Fulgham; and four nephews.

She leaves behind her children, Ronald (Karen) of New York City, NY, and Cheryl (Brett) Oleis of Cleveland; her grandchildren, JD Butler of New York City, NY, Henry Butler of New York City, NY, Tommy Butler of New York City, NY, Amanda (Ryan) McBride of Hattiesburg, Michael Oleis of Nashville, TN; her great-granddaughter, Isabella McBride of Hattiesburg; her sisters, Celess (Bobby) Butler of Starkville and Judy (Jesse) Whitehead of Corinth; brothers, Joe (Carole) Fulgham Jr. of Maben, William Fulgham of Maben; brother-in-law, William Moore of McLemoresville, TN; and nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Butler, JD Butler, Henry Butler, Tommy Butler, Brett Oleis, Michael Oleis, and Tom Brabston.

