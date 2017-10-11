Lewis Edward Clark, 71, of Gore Springs, formerly of Cleveland, passed away Thursday, October 5, 2017, at his home.

Visitation was Sunday, October 8, 2017, from 2-3 p.m. at the Cleveland Church of God in Cleveland.

Funeral service immediately followed at 3 p.m. in the Cleveland Church of God sanctuary. Reverend Greg Chamblee officiated the services.

Lewis was born on October 22, 1945, to Louis and Katherine (Montgomery) Clark in Laurel. Lewis grew up in the Boyle area. He was a United States Army Veteran having served in Germany during the Vietnam War. He married Patricia Daves Clark on September 23, 1988. Lewis and his family lived in many different cities growing up with his dad’s employment. He was a former grain bin erector for Jimmy Ferguson for over 20 years. He also had worked as a plumber for several years. He was a member of the Cleveland Church of God.

He is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Katherine Clark, and a sister Flora Ferguson.

Lewis is survived by wife of 29 years Patricia Daves Clark of Gore Springs; sons Scott Clark of Menasha, WI, and Wayne Clark of Menasha, WI; daughters Tracy Buksyk of Black Creek, WI, and Kristi Ables of Cleveland; son Jeff Isaacks of Cleveland; brother, Loyd Clark of Richton; sisters Hazel Garrett of Gore Springs and Katherine Kappell of Appleton, WI; brother Bobby Clark of Horn Lake; 13 grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Cleveland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The on-line guest register may be viewed and signed at http://www.clevelandfuneralhome.net