Mrs. Julia Lee Winters Bates, 73, of Shelby, formerly of Pace, passed away Sunday, October 8, 2017, at University Medical Center in Jackson.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at Pace Pentecostal Church.

Celebration of Life services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 12, 2017, at Pace Pentecostal Church with Rev. Ed Hall and Rev. Kenneth White officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery.

Mrs. Bates was born on October 12, 1943, to James Doyle Winters and Artie May Acy Winters. On October 21, 1961, she married Burk Bates in Rosedale. She was a faithful member of Pace Pentecostal Church. Mrs. Bates held many amazing and skilled jobs in her lifetime like welding at Motorola, waitressing at Ferrel’s Caffe, holding many titles with Baxter’s Life, Manufacturing steel at Ruleville Manufacturing, making bullets at Shelby Die Casting, designing furniture in Brookhaven, cashiering at Peggy’s Fabrics, and making Candy at Curtis; Factory in Chicago. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting and baking breads. She was known to many as the “Bread Lady” and was famous for her loaves of sour dough, banana bread, and Amish Bread. Most importantly, she loved her grandchildren more than anything in the whole world.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James Doyle Winters and Artie Mae Acy Winters; brothers, James Edgar Winters and William Winters; and beloved uncle, Elmo Acy.

Mrs. Bates is survived by her husband of almost 56 years, Burk Bates of Shelby; daughter, Audrey Lee Jones (Carl) of Cleveland; son, Joseph Daniel Bates (Jessica) of Grenada; daughter, Justice Taylor Bates (Rob Bellipanni) of Madison; grandchildren, Carlee Grace Jones of Cleveland, Macie Morgan Jones of Cleveland, Bronson Daniel Bates of Grenada, Corbin Wyatt Bates of Grenada, and Hayden Mae Bellipanni of Madison; sister, Patricia Mae Horne of Indianapolis, IN; brother, Royce Edwin Winters of Denham Springs, LA; and a host of much loved nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Pallbearers will be Royce Winters, Mark Winters, Sammy Horne, Eric Killough, Todd Arbuckle, and Michael Powell.

In memory of Mrs. Bates, the family requests donations are made to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital.

