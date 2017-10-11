William J. “Jay-Bird” Hickman, 72, of Richmond, IN, formerly of Merigold, died Sunday, October 1, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 14, 2017, at Jerusalem M.B. Church in Mound Bayou with Pastor Glenn Lyles officiating. Burial will follow in Merigold Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m., Friday, October 13, 2017, at T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include sons Jason and Timothy Lofton, both of Richmond, IN; daughters Arnetha Davis of Horn Lake, Blondia Bridges of Nashville, TN, Nancy Brown and Mary Hickman, both of Mound Bayou; brothers Jimmy Hickman and William Hickman, both of Merigold; sister Doris Evans of Springfield, IL; 30 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

