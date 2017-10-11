Mrs. Odessa D. Moore, 93, of Beulah died Saturday, October 7, 2017, at Delta Rehab & Healthcare Center in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 14, 2017, at S.t John M.B. Church in Lobdell with Pastor Simon Cosey officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, October 13, 2017, at Redmon Funeral Home Chapel in Rosedale.

Arrangements are conducted by Redmon Funeral Home in Greenville.