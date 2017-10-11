Joe Blockett, 69, of Cleveland died Sunday, October 8, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 14, 2017, at United Baptist Church in Cleveland with Rev. Sammie Rash officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Cemetery in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, October 13, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland with family hour from 5-6 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church Saturday.

Survivors include sons Cyrus Duvall of Jackson, Arthur Graham of St. Louis and Joe Ramsey of Cleveland; daughters Lolita Ramsey of Dallas, Zesta Childers of Raleigh, NC, Cantoria Jones of Cleveland and Theresa Duvall of Boyle; brothers Terry and Charles Blockett of Alexandria, VA, Demetric Blockett of Chicago, Willie Blockett of Cleveland, Grandville, Gregory, Alvin and Carlton Jordan, all of Mound Bayou; sisters Betty Moss, Gloria Woodley, Cynthia and Kazondria Blockett of Cleveland, Ruth Johnson of Columbus, Patricia Taylor and Deborah Blockett of Alexandria, VA, Jackie and Amelia Blockett of Chicago, Gwendolyn Jordan and Joyce Robinson of Mound Bayou; 20 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.