Joseph Miller Mallette, 74, of Boyle passed away Saturday, October 14, 2017, at the University Medical Center in Jackson.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 17, 2017, from 6-8 p.m. at the Cleveland Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial follow at the Linn Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Artie Nute and Reverend Robert Haney will officiate the services.

He was born on December 23, 1942, to D.R. and Mary Boyd Mallette in Cleveland He grew up in the Linn Community and graduated in 1961 from Linn High School. Mr. Mallette worked at several jobs around the area before going to work as a salesman at Cleveland Furniture. He found his passion in life and in 1971 opened Mallette Furniture, his first of several stores. Mr. Mallette was a past recipient of the Retailer of the Year Award. Joe loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them all. Mr. Mallette loved his profession and was always thinking of ways to better the company and the customer experience. He was a member of the Mississippi Home Furnishings Association and Linn Baptist Church. He also enjoyed listening to music.

He is survived by son, Joey (Elise) Mallette of Cleveland; son Rob Mallette of Boyle; brother Kenny Ray (Brenda) Mallette of Cleveland; brother Clarence (Margaret) Mallette of Cleveland; and sister Ann Mitchell of Ruleville.

Papa Joe as he was affectionately known also leaves 8 grandchildren Meredith (Brian) Goss, Austin Mallette, Mackenzie Mallette, Ryan Dawson Mallette, Mallory Mallette, Brooke Mallette, Raegan (Preston) Mangrum and Chaz Lopez; 4 great-grandchildren Milam Goss, Baylee Goss, Brayleigh Mallette and Karleigh Kent. He also leaves 2 step-children Tracey Pirtle and Dee Dee Miller Floyd and their children Abby Chism, Brent Hiter, Lauren Hiter, James Dennis, Leslie Tyler, Jordan Gong and Justin Gong; and a host of nieces and one nephew.

Pallbearers are Wiley Hilburn, Ernie Blaine, Tommy Taylor, Marcie Mullins, James Vance and Marvin (Bubba) Mallette.

Honorary pallbearers are B.B. Dye, James Cummins, Tommy Naron, Ken Patton, Gary Garrett and Danny Lindsey.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN, 38501.