Eddie Lee Edwards, 72, of Cleveland died October 8, 2017, at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

Graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 21, at Delta Heights Memorial Gardens with Rev. Ervin DeWight Barber officiating.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, October 20, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Clevedland.

Survivors include wife Gracie Edwards of Cleveland; sons Eric and Syrtius Edwards, both of Cleveland, and Mark Edwards of Boston; daughters Shara White and Latoya Shephard, both of Cleveland; brothers Ernest Edwards of Homestead, FL, Milton and Alphonso Edwards, both of Florida City, FL, Marvin Edwards of Orlando, FL, and Anderson Edwards of Savannah, GA; sisters Roberta Robinson of Orlando, FL, Gillie Hall of Los Angeles, Lela Beasley of Florida City, FL, and Varrie Edwards; 7 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.