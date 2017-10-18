Luetecaha Skinner, 63, of Gunnison died Saturday, October 7, 2017, at her home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Gospel Temple Church in Rosedale with Bishop A.C. Craft Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Morning Star Cemetery in Gunnison under the direction of Redmon Funeral Home in Greenville.

Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, October 20, 2017, at Redmon Funeral Home Chapel in Rosedale.