Troy L. Wesley Jr., 22, of Arlington, TX, formerly of Mound Bayou, died Sunday, October 15, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Beautiful New Hope Church in Mound Bayou with Rev. Andrew Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow in Merigold Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1-5:30 p.m. Friday, October 20, 2017, at T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Troy was born on June 27, 1995. He resided in Mound Bayou, where he attended Issac T. Montgomery Elementary. Later he moved to Metcalfe where he attended O’Bannon Elementary School until he moved to Arlington, TX in 2005. He graduated from Fort Worth Can Academy in Fort Worth, TX, and was attending Tarrant County Community College in Arlington, TX.

He is survived by his mother Sherry Washington; father Troy Wesley Sr.; stepmother LaQuanna Wesley of Greenville; sisters Rasheeda Horn of San Marcos, TX, Bianca Wesley and Kalan Lockett of Greenville; brothers Tyler Wesley and Kaleb Lockett of Greenville; grandmother Ella Denise May of Waynesboro; and grandfather Rivers James of Texarkana, TX.

